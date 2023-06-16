Two people seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash in North Patchogue

Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that seriously

injured two people in North Patchogue on June 15.

Jeffrey Edsall was driving a stolen 2001 Ford Explorer northbound on North Ocean Avenue, when he

crashed the vehicle into the back of a northbound 2013 Chevy Suburban, driven by Josue Medrano, who

was turning left into the Ruland Funeral Home, located at 500 North Ocean Avenue, at approximately 7

p.m. The impact caused the Explorer to spin into the southbound lane, where it was struck by a

southbound 2015 Nissan Rogue, driven by Juan GonzalezBravo. The Explorer overturned, and Edsall

was ejected from the vehicle. The Rogue then collided with a southbound 2021 Volkswagen Atlas,

driven by Kerrianne Anderson.

Edsall, 52, of Patchogue, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious

but non-life-threatening injuries. Medrano, 19, of Central Islip, and four rear seat passengers of the

Suburban, three of whom were adults and the other a five-year-old child, were transported to local

hospitals for treatment of minor injuries.

GonzalezBravo, 46, of East Patchogue, as well as a front passenger of the Rogue, were transported to a

local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Mercedes Segara, 72, of Equador, a rear passenger in the Rogue, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-

threatening injuries.

Anderson, 48, of Mt. Sinai, and the two 12-year-old male passengers in the Atlas, were not injured.

Edsall was charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th Degree. The Ford Explorer had been

reported stolen from Randy’s Auto Repair, located at 242 Medford Ave., in North Patchogue, earlier

that day. The vehicles were impounded.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.