Town of Brookhaven Superintendent Losquadro, Councilman Manzella announce completion of Centereach paving project

Brookhaven Town Highway Superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro and Councilman Neil Manzella have announced the completion of a six-road Centereach paving project.

Prior to paving, crews completed concrete improvements, inspected and installed new drains and repaired and replaced damaged concrete curbing, sidewalks and aprons.

Roads resurfaced during this paving project include Joan Avenue, Marshall Drive, Powers Avenue, Renee Court, Rosemary Lane, and Simon Avenue. The total cost for this paving project was approximately $783,000.

Superintendent Losquadro said, “The roadways in this paving project, situated in the vicinity of Newfield High School, see a lot of traffic. This project also involved drainage installation on Joan Avenue to alleviate flooding issues. Residents, motorists, pedestrians and students and staff accessing Newfield High School will now enjoy safer roadways.”

Councilman Manzella said, “This project was a top priority due to the heavy traffic leading to Newfield High School. I am pleased to see these essential improvements to infrastructure, including a full resurfacing, concrete work and much needed drainage.”