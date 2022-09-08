Three Village school district welcomes back students

Three Village school district welcomes back students

by -
0 19
1 of 8
A class at Minnesauke Elementary School gathered around their teacher as he read a story on the first day of school. Photo from Three Village Central School District
Three Village students were greeted by district administrators on the first day of school. Photo from Three Village Central School District
Nicholas Bilotti started first grade on Sept. 6. Photo from Claudia Reed
The Bilottis, Savannah, 3rd grade, Nicholas, 1st grade, and Charlotte, 5th grade, are ready for the new school year. Photo from Claudia Reed
Ward Melville High School students visited the library. Photo from Three Village Central School District
Nassakeag students walked to the buses with their new friends during dismissal. Photo from Three Village Central School District
Nassakeag students walked to the buses with their new friends during dismissal. Photo from Three Village Central School District
Students at Minnesauke Elementary School enjoyed art class on the first day. Photo from Three Village Central School District

 

Students in the Three Village Central School District returned to their buildings on Sept. 6 for the first day of school. Administrators, teachers and staff members welcomed students and led them to their classrooms for a day full of introductions and activities.

From the youngest students in the district to the Class of 2023, everyone was excited to start the new school year.

This academic year will resemble scholarly life before COVID-19 a bit more as the New York State Department of Health has lifted restrictions such as masks, social distancing and mandatory quarantines if exposed to someone with the virus.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 24

0 41

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply