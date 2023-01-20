Three Village launches school reconfiguration survey

At the start of the school year, the Three Village Central School District convened a Strategic Planning Committee to discuss the current operational functions of the district’s schools and examine alternatives that would provide for increased opportunities for students and fiscal efficiencies. The committee, which is comprised of members representing district stakeholders, was charged with discussing, researching, investigating and reporting on such topics as school start time, moving the ninth grade to the high school, moving the sixth grade to the junior high school and the configuration of the district’s elementary schools.

To ensure all residents have the chance to voice their opinions on these topics, the district will be issuing a digital survey in the coming weeks to gain input on these important matters prior to any recommendations being made to the board of education.

Parents with students currently enrolled in the district will receive the survey via email. A postcard with the survey link will be mailed to all residents so that community members who do not currently have children enrolled in the district will have access to the survey.

The results of the survey will be reviewed and discussed at a board of education meeting in March, as part of the next steps in the strategic planning process. The district thanks all residents in advance for their participation in this important process.

For more information about the Strategic Planning Committee and their presentations to date, visit the district’s website, www.threevillagecsd.org and click on the Strategic Planning Committee icon