Three Village art teacher featured in national magazine

Three Village Central School District junior high school art teacher Michael Sacco has been published in SchoolArts Magazine for the 14th time.

The summer issue features an article written by Sacco titled “Go Play with Your Toys!” which describes a photography lesson that took place during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

While remote learning, students in ninth grade media art and seventh and eighth grade art were challenged with creating a sense of realism by making small toys fit into life-sized settings.

In addition to detailing Sacco’s assignment, SchoolArts Magazine also features the work of three former P.J. Gelinas Junior High School students: Lilli Hansen-Crowley, Ashton Hopkins and Michael Zhang.