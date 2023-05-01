Three arrested for selling e-cigarettes to minors in Fourth Precinct

Suffolk County Police arrested three people on April 26 for selling E-cigarettes to someone younger than 21 at businesses in the Fourth Precinct.

Following community complaints, Fourth Precinct Anti-Crime officers and Fourth Precinct Field

Intelligence Officers conducted compliance checks at multiple locations in the Fourth Precinct.

The following employees were charged with alleged Sale of a Restricted E-Cigarette to Persons Under 21:

 Syed Hasnaeen, 42, of Lake Grove, an employee of Hash Convenience Store, located at 60 Main

St., Kings Park.

 Dayne Semevolos-Bullock, 40, of Kings Park, an employee of Speedway, located at 152 Pulaski

Road, Kings Park.

 Jackson Winship, 23, of Nesconset, an employee of Cloud Vapor and Smoke, located at 55

Route 111, Smithtown.

All three were issued Field Appearance Tickets and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central

Islip on a later date.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.