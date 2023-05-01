Three arrested for selling e-cigarettes to minors in Fourth Precinct
Suffolk County Police arrested three people on April 26 for selling E-cigarettes to someone younger than 21 at businesses in the Fourth Precinct.
Following community complaints, Fourth Precinct Anti-Crime officers and Fourth Precinct Field
Intelligence Officers conducted compliance checks at multiple locations in the Fourth Precinct.
The following employees were charged with alleged Sale of a Restricted E-Cigarette to Persons Under 21:
Syed Hasnaeen, 42, of Lake Grove, an employee of Hash Convenience Store, located at 60 Main
St., Kings Park.
Dayne Semevolos-Bullock, 40, of Kings Park, an employee of Speedway, located at 152 Pulaski
Road, Kings Park.
Jackson Winship, 23, of Nesconset, an employee of Cloud Vapor and Smoke, located at 55
Route 111, Smithtown.
All three were issued Field Appearance Tickets and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central
Islip on a later date.
A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.