The Wine Connoisseur: Cocktails with bubbles

By Bob Lipinski

Cocktails come in many colors, flavors, sizes, and smells, and are often decorated with various colorful garnishes, including tiny tiki umbrellas!

Besides the usual rum vodka, gin and tequila-based cocktails, there are many made from whiskey, brandy, and a multitude of liqueurs. And in some books, you might find cocktails (also nonalcoholic) made from wine and even beer.

Cocktails made from wine are perfect for hot weather, regardless of if you’re at the beach, pool, or just relaxing in a shaded area. They contain less alcohol than traditional cocktails and are great for entertaining.

Cocktails made with champagne, Prosecco, or other sparkling wines add a bit of festivity in every sip. I have chosen four Prosecco wines and four cocktail recipes for your enjoyment.

Corvezzo Prosecco “Extra Dry” DOC, Treviso (made from organic & vegan Glera and other grapes). Light yellow color with an aroma of brioche, pears, and celery. Clean with a flavor of honeydew, peaches, and apples.

2020 Corvezzo Prosecco “Rosé Extra Dry” DOC, Treviso (made from organic & vegan Glera and Pinot Noir grapes). Light strawberry color with an aroma and flavor of red fruits, berries, and tropical fruit. A lingering aftertaste of red apples and red licorice.

Gancia Prosecco “Brut” DOC, Veneto (Glera grapes). Straw yellow with green highlights. Delicate aroma and flavor of green apples and pears. Dry with a crisp, citrusy flavor and hints of honeysuckle and orange.

2020 Gancia Prosecco “Rosé Extra Dry” DOC, Veneto (blend of Glera and Pinot Noir grapes). Intense pink color with an aroma of raspberries, strawberries, and tropical fruit. Off-dry, with a clean, crisp flavor of pears and peaches.

Cocktail recipes

Pineapple Mimosa

1 ounce coconut rum

2 ounces pineapple juice

4 ounces Gancia Prosecco “Brut”

Put the first two ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a glass. Top with Prosecco, stir, and top with a pineapple slice and cherry.

Gin & Prosecco

1-1/2 ounces gin

3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice

1/2 ounce simple syrup (or agave)

3 ounces Corvezzo Prosecco “Rosé”

Put the first three ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a glass. Top with Prosecco, stir, and add a lemon twist.

Italian Cocktail

1-1/2 ounces Campari

5 ounces Corvezzo Prosecco “Extra Dry”

In tall glass, add Campari, then Prosecco and stir.

Rosé Prosecco With Strawberries

Fill a flat saucer champagne glass with sliced and hulled strawberries (about five). Pour 4 ounces of Gancia Prosecco “Rosé” over the strawberries. Top with sour cream and sprinkle with brown sugar.

Bob Lipinski is the author of 10 books, including “101: Everything You Need To Know About Whiskey” and “Italian Wine & Cheese Made Simple” (available on Amazon.com). He consults and conducts training seminars on Wine, Spirits, and Food and is available for speaking engagements. He can be reached at www.boblipinski.com OR [email protected]