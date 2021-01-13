The Somerset Estate In Nissequogue!

Inspired by the Governor’s Palace in Williamsburg, Virginia, this notable estate was completed in 1935

and remains a crown jewel of Long Island’s fabled North Shore. Commanding nearly 15 level waterfront acres overlooking Long Island Sound, Somerset enjoys an unassuming approach that leads to the end of a long private road adjacent to the lush David Weld Sanctuary, a tranquil ,wooded nature preserve.

The property boasts a staggering span of nearly 900 feet of unobstructed waterfrontage.

The unparalleled views defy description, literary or artistic. Recently heralded as a mellower Hamptons by the New York Times, the Village of Nissequogue is just 50 miles east of Manhattan.

Showings by private appointment only. $14,600,000