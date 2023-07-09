Teen arrested on weapons charges after shooting himself in the hand

Suffolk County Police arrested a teenage boy on July 8 on weapons charges after he shot himself in the hand with an illegal handgun in Huntington Station.

A staff member at Huntington Hospital notified police that a 15-year-old boy was being treated in the emergency room for a gunshot wound to his left hand at 3:18 p.m. Following an investigation by Second Squad detectives, a .22 caliber ghost gun was recovered at the teen’s residence on Foxwood Drive East and he was placed under arrest at 6:23 p.m.

The 15-year-old was charged with alleged Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Criminal Use of a Firearm 2nd Degree, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Person Under 16 and Reckless Endangerment 2nd Degree. He is scheduled to appear at Family Court in Central Islip at a later date.