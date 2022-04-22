Synthetic turf sports fields at Gaynor and Moriches parks

The Town of Smithtown Parks Department is scheduled to complete the main Little League field at Gaynor Park in the coming week for local, young athletes and their families to enjoy in time for the season.

In addition to this renovation, construction of the new synthetic field at the largest softball field at Moriches Park is expected to be completed in a month’s time. These improvements are the result of a partnership with the St James Smithtown Little League for field improvements to both increase the amount of field time, as well as enhance the safety and overall experience for local youth.

“There is really nothing like building a park that our young residents get to enjoy and build lifelong memories on,” said Town of Smithtown Supervisor Ed Wehrheim (R). “I want to express my gratitude to the St. James Smithtown Little League for this collaboration between parents, coaches and our team here. Secondly, I need to really shed light on our parks team for an outstanding job well done. Every member of the Parks Department genuinely comes to work, loving what they do each day for our community. Like me, they live for the smiles on the faces of our kids enjoying the game, the camaraderie and soon, the new fields.”

The ball field at Moriches Park and the little league field at Gaynor Park have been resurfaced with a 90-foot synthetic turf infield. Both synthetic fields feature new upgrades for safety, including raising the fencing to upwards of 10 feet, to protect spectators and vehicles from fly balls.

At Gaynor Park, brick walkways surround a tinted concrete sidewalk. The darker concrete will extend the appeal and overall aesthetics of the areas frequented by spectators. This addition to the facility at Gaynor will complement the previous renovation work, which included new Basketball, and Tennis courts in addition to a new state-of-the-art playground.

At Moriches Park, the Parks Department will be rebuilding a new dugout, backstop and added fencing as part of the field restoration. The synthetic field replacement compliments previous park renovations including the artificial turf field replacement at the Moriches Park Soccer Complex, which was completed last April. Additional renovations completed at Moriches Park include the new soft splash pad at the waterpark, state-of-the-art playground, interactive playhouse, new fencing surrounding the play areas, concrete sidewalks, LED user-friendly crosswalk and landscaping.