Summertime fundraiser held for Hope House Ministries
The 4th annual Pig Roast fundraiser to benefit Hope House Ministries will be held at La Buena Vida Restaurant, 714 Montauk Highway, Moriches on Saturday, July 10 from 7 to 10 p.m. with a special musical performance by Damaged Goods. $30 donation per person includes dinner and soft drinks. For more information, call 631-909-1985 or visit www.labuenavidaspanishrestaurant.com.