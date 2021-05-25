Summer SWAP series heads to Stony Brook Village

Offering six Thursday evenings to stroll four stages of entertainment

Still facing the challenges of bringing live music and other cultural events to people during a pandemic, the Jazz Loft in Stony Brook, in partnership with Suffolk County Presiding Officer Kara Hahn, Michael Ardolino of Realty Connect and other community businesses have come up with a unique and imaginative way to do just that. Called “Summer Stages With A Purpose ( Summer SWAP), it will offer visitors a walking experience through the Stony Brook Village area, with four stages presenting music, art, history, educational lectures, activities and other cultural happenings.

“Summer SWAP will be the ultimate collaborative celebration of music, art, history theater and activities right here in our Stony Brook Village,” said Jazz Loft founder Tom Manuel. “People can wander from stage to stage and take in a new experience at each one. It’s outdoors, it’s spacious and it’s a little back to normal for all of us.”

The SWAP is made possible through funding from Suffolk County Presiding Officer Hahn’s office and a Department of Economic Development and Planning grant.

“I am excited to join with Tom Manuel and the Jazz Loft in helping Stony Brook village businesses and visitors to SWAP the memory of this past year with one of a summer that is closer to normal.” said Suffolk County Legislator Hahn. “Stony Brook has a proud cultural history, and through this innovative program, we encourage tourists and residents alike to rediscover all of the art, music and creativity this region has to offer and help reinvigorate the local businesses that suffered mightily during their absence.”

“The SWAP concept speaks to everything that we need in terms of diversity, inclusiveness, and bringing our community together,” said Ardolino, one of the generous sponsors of the event. “When I heard about the idea I said ‘Let’s do it!’”

Summer SWAP nights are scheduled for Thursday evenings, May 27, June 3, 10,17 , 24 and July 1, all from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The four stages will be set up throughout the Stony Brook Village area. Entry is FREE.

Stage areas will include: Front lawn of the Jazz Loft where musicians will perform atop the Jazz Loft’s own mobile Jazz stage dubbed the “Jazz Dispatch”; Sand Street Beach, Stony Brook Village Inner Court, and the Brookhaven Town Lot by the kayak launch.

Patrons can also take advantage of the numerous local restaurants in the area, with menus accessible online. Order your food, pick it up to go and head to the stages of your choice.

Tiered sponsorship opportunities are available, ranging from $100 to $1500 with all proceeds going to support the Jazz Loft which has been closed for over a year due to the pandemic. For more information contact the Jazz Loft at: 631-751-1895.