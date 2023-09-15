Suffolk D.A.: Holtsville man indicted for leaving the scene of a crash that killed pedestrian
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney today announced the indictment of Kevin Galloway, 53, of Holtsville, who is accused of leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in the death of 48-year-old, Natividad Interiano, of Huntington Station, in August.
“This defendant cared more about evading responsibility for his criminal actions than rendering aid to the man he allegedly struck and killed crossing the road,” said District Attorney Tierney. “Pedestrians have the right to walk the streets in Suffolk County without having to worry that they are going to get struck by a vehicle and left to die. My office will seek whatever small measure of justice we can for Mr. Interiano and his loved ones.”
According to the investigation, on August 27, 2023, at approximately 9:10 p.m., nearby video footage allegedly captured Galloway traveling eastbound in his black 2003 Chevrolet Suburban, strike Interiano as he was crossing the intersection on East Pulaski Road in Huntington Station. Interiano was pronounced dead at the scene from the injuries he sustained from the crash. After the incident, Galloway allegedly continued to travel east on East Pulaski Road, where another video surveillance camera captured him allegedly entering a BP Gas Station on Park Avenue in Huntington Station.
The video footage allegedly depicted Galloway pulling into the gas station and inspecting the front end of his vehicle and pushing the left headlight back into the vehicle before driving away.
On August 28, 2023, in an attempt to evade law enforcement, Galloway allegedly replaced the hood, the grill, and the rims of his vehicle. The next day, Galloway allegedly took the damaged parts of the vehicle to Gershow Recycling in Medford to be scrapped for cash. Galloway was subsequently arrested on September 1, 2023.
On September 15, 2023, Galloway was arraigned on the indictment before Supreme Court Justice, the Honorable Timothy P. Mazzei to the charges of one count of Leaving the Scene of an Incident Without Reporting, a Class D felony; and one count of Tampering with Physical Evidence, a Class E felony. Judge Mazzei ordered Galloway held on $100,000 cash, $200,000 bond or $1 million partially secured bond and suspended his license during the pendency of the case.
Galloway is due back in court on October 11, 2023. He is being represented by Eric Besso, Esq.
This case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney James McCormack of the Vehicular Crime Bureau, with investigative assistance from Detective Joseph Bianco of the Suffolk County Police Department’s Major Case unit.