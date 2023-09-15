Suffolk D.A.: Holtsville man indicted for leaving the scene of a crash that killed pedestrian

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney today announced the indictment of Kevin Galloway, 53, of Holtsville, who is accused of leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in the death of 48-year-old, Natividad Interiano, of Huntington Station, in August.

“This defendant cared more about evading responsibility for his criminal actions than rendering aid to the man he allegedly struck and killed crossing the road,” said District Attorney Tierney. “Pedestrians have the right to walk the streets in Suffolk County without having to worry that they are going to get struck by a vehicle and left to die. My office will seek whatever small measure of justice we can for Mr. Interiano and his loved ones.”

According to the investigation, on August 27, 2023, at approximately 9:10 p.m., nearby video footage allegedly captured Galloway traveling eastbound in his black 2003 Chevrolet Suburban, strike Interiano as he was crossing the intersection on East Pulaski Road in Huntington Station. Interiano was pronounced dead at the scene from the injuries he sustained from the crash. After the incident, Galloway allegedly continued to travel east on East Pulaski Road, where another video surveillance camera captured him allegedly entering a BP Gas Station on Park Avenue in Huntington Station.