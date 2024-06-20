Suffolk County D.A.: Miller Place man sentenced to 25 years to life
Matthew Esposito was Convicted after a Jury Trial in April
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on June 20 that Matthew Esposito, 50, of Miller Place, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree and other charges in April.
“We will not tolerate attacks on those who protect and serve,” said District Attorney Tierney. “Today’s sentencing sends a clear message that our streets belong to law abiding citizens, not to criminals who disregard our laws and attack police officers who are working to keep our communities safe.”
The evidence at trial established that on September 9, 2022, the Suffolk Police Department responded to the report of a shooting at the Bellport train station. Two officers assigned to the Emergency Services Section of the police department responded to assist in locating the suspect. The officers spotted Esposito coming out of the woods about a block south of the train station. He then hid behind a car that was parked on the shoulder of the road. When officers got out of their truck to investigate, they found a pistol under the car, right where Esposito was hiding. When they attempted to arrest Esposito, he resisted and attacked them.
Both officers suffered injuries as a result of the attack, but were able to take Esposito into custody. One officer sustained a concussion, laceration to the head, and a torn quadricep muscle. The other officer broke three bones in his wrist, suffered a torn ligament in his wrist, and a sprained shoulder. During Esposito’s arrest, the officers recovered a high-capacity magazine from his pocket. It was later discovered that the pistol police found under the vehicle was loaded with an additional high- capacity magazine which was identical to the magazine found in Esposito’s pocket.
On April 2, 2024, Esposito was convicted after a jury trial heard before Supreme Court Justice Timothy P. Mazzei, for:
- One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree; a Class C violent felony;
- One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree; a Class D felony
- Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree; a Class D violentfelony;
- Two counts of Assault in the Second Degree; a Class D violent felony; and
- One count of Resisting Arrest; a Class A misdemeanor.In 1993, Esposito was convicted and served time in prison for Criminally Negligent Homicide and
Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree. In 1998, less than four years after his release, Esposito was convicted a second time and charged with Assault in the First Degree and five other felonies for which he served 12 years in prison.
On June 20, 2024, Justice Mazzei determined Esposito to be a persistent felony offender and sentenced him to 25 years to life in prison. He was represented by Christopher Ross, Esq.
This case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Veronica M. McMahon and Jacob DeLauter of the Major Crime Bureau, and the investigation was conducted by from Suffolk County Police Department Detective Michael Richardson, Detective Robert Suppa, and Sergeant Cynthia Strafford.