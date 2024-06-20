Suffolk County D.A.: Miller Place man sentenced to 25 years to life

Matthew Esposito was Convicted after a Jury Trial in April

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on June 20 that Matthew Esposito, 50, of Miller Place, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree and other charges in April.

“We will not tolerate attacks on those who protect and serve,” said District Attorney Tierney. “Today’s sentencing sends a clear message that our streets belong to law abiding citizens, not to criminals who disregard our laws and attack police officers who are working to keep our communities safe.”

The evidence at trial established that on September 9, 2022, the Suffolk Police Department responded to the report of a shooting at the Bellport train station. Two officers assigned to the Emergency Services Section of the police department responded to assist in locating the suspect. The officers spotted Esposito coming out of the woods about a block south of the train station. He then hid behind a car that was parked on the shoulder of the road. When officers got out of their truck to investigate, they found a pistol under the car, right where Esposito was hiding. When they attempted to arrest Esposito, he resisted and attacked them.