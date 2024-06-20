Singers and bands wanted for Open Mic Concert in PJS

Port Jefferson Station-Terryville Chamber of Commerce will host an Open Mic Concert at the Train Car Park, corner of Route 112 and Nesconset Highway, Port Jefferson Station on Saturday, July 20 at 4 p.m. Bands and singers are welcome to sign up. PA System and drum shell pack will be provided. Rain date is Sunday, July 21. Contact Paul Perrone, Chamber V.P., at 631-759-8850 to get on the schedule.