Secluded shy 2 acre parcel with an expansive pool, loaded pool house, multiple entertainment areas and a lush sprawling yard. Expansive kitchen, theater, gym, yoga rooms, sauna, and spa baths. The private community offers constable service, exclusive beaches, sports courts, walking paths and children’s park. Deep-water harbor, with 4 marinas.

$3,700,000 | MLS#3159555

For more information click here