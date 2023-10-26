Stony Brook Athletics celebrates 2023 Athletics Hall of Fame Class Oct. 21

Seven standout Seawolves were enshrined in the Stony Brook Rita & Kurt Eppenstein Athletics Hall of Fame on Oct. 21. The Hall of Fame ceremony honored the induction class of 2023 inside Island Federal Arena, as the inductees were celebrated for their outstanding contributions to Stony Brook Athletics.

The 2023 Hall of Fame class is comprised of Dr. Leah Fiorentino (Holland) ’76 (Swimming & Diving), Brock Jackolski ’12 (Football), Nini Lagvilava ’13 (Women’s Tennis), Courtney Lawless (Murphy) ’17, ’18 (Women’s Lacrosse), Kylie Ohlmiller ’18 (Women’s Lacrosse), Carson Puriefoy ’16 (Men’s Basketball), and Steve Waldeck ’10 (Men’s Lacrosse).

The Athletics Hall of Fame began in 1991 with the induction of its first members. On October 20, 2007, the Hall of Fame was dedicated as the Rita & Kurt Eppenstein Athletics Hall of Fame to honor the memory of Rita and Kurt Eppenstein, two quintessential New Yorkers whose lives serve as a higher lesson in ethics, character, and perseverance, and who sacrificed much to enable their son to graduate from college and law school and to enjoy the opportunities and experiences that flowed from their own American dream. Their son, Ted Eppenstein ’68, was enshrined in the Hall of Fame in the fourth class to be inducted in 1994.

Dr. Leah Fiorentino (Holland) ’76, Swimming & Diving

Fiorentino was a trailblazer for Stony Brook athletics, becoming the first woman on a Stony Brook swimming & diving team. In addition, Fiorentino was the first woman to medal at the Metropolitan Intercollegiate Swimming Association Championships. In 1973, she won the 1,000m freestyle against a field of all men. In 1974, she was on the school record 800 free relay team as she swam alongside male teammates John Brisson, Phil LeNoach, and Erik Leiber.

Brock Jackolski ’12, Football

A dynamic running back, kick returner, and defensive back, Jackolski enters the hall as one of the greatest to ever play football at Stony Brook. He starred on Stony Brook’s first national playoff team in 2011 earning All-American honors as a kick returner and was tabbed to the All-Conference First Team in the Big South as a running back. Jackolski rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of his two seasons at Stony Brook and totaled 32 career touchdowns (25 rushing, five receiving, two kick returns). In addition, Jackolski holds the Stony Brook single season-record for all-purpose yards with 2,441 in 2011.

Nini Lagvilava ’13, Tennis

Lagvilava enters the hall as the greatest player in the history of Stony Brook tennis. She graduated with a singles record of 78-22, a doubles record of 36-13 for a total record of 114-35. She is Stony Brook’s all-time leader in singles wins and played #1 singles for virtually her entire career. In addition, she became the first Stony Brook player to be nationally ranked in ITA singles and is the only player in Stony Brook and America East history to qualify for the NCAA singles championship. Lagvilava won America East Rookie of the Year as a freshman in 2009. She followed that up with First Team All-Conference honors in 2010. In 2011, she was named America East Player of the Year and led the team to its first-ever America East title and NCAA Tournament berth. As a senior in 2012, she won America East Player of the Year for the second-straight season and was named Most Outstanding Player at the America East Championship leading the Seawolves to a second consecutive NCAA Tournament.

Courtney Lawless (Murphy) ’17, ’18, Women’s Lacrosse

One of the greatest players in Stony Brook history, Murphy starred on some of the best lacrosse teams the school has ever fielded. Her decorated career boasts 92 wins, two All-American honors, two Tewaaraton Award nominations, five conference titles, and five NCAA Tournament berths. In 2018, Murphy set the NCAA’s all-time scoring record with 341 goals, a mark that stands as the second-most in NCAA women’s lacrosse lore today. Murphy set the Stony Brook freshman scoring record with 61 goals during her rookie year in 2014. In 2016, she broke the NCAA single-season scoring record with a remarkable 100 goals and led the country with 116 points. After tearing her ACL as a senior, Murphy came back in 2018 and helped lead Stony Brook to one of its best seasons in school history as the Seawolves earned their first-ever No. 1 national ranking in program history.

Kylie Ohlmiller ’18, Women’s Lacrosse

The NCAA’s all-time leader in assists (246) and points (498), Ohlmiller’s illustrious career helped spearhead the Stony Brook women’s lacrosse program to national prominence. She was a three-time All-American, two-time Teawaraaton Award Finalist, two-time America East Player of the Year, and four-time First Team All-America East selection. In 2017, Ohlmiller delivered her best season yet as she was named a Tewaraaton Award Finalist – becoming the first player in Stony Brook and America East history to earn such recognition. In addition, she set the NCAA single-season record for points with 164. In 2018, Ohlmiller led the nation with 157 points, charging Stony Brook to its first-ever No. 1 national ranking and an undefeated regular season.

Carson Puriefoy ’16, Men’s Basketball

A two-time First Team All-Conference selection and three-time All-Championship team pick, Puriefoy was the point guard for Stony Brook’s first-ever NCAA Tournament team in 2016. He ranks second all-time at Stony Brook with 132 games played, third in both three-pointers and free-throws made, fifth in free-throws attempted, sixth in steals and assists, and seventh in scoring. After three consecutive appearances in the America East conference title game, Puriefoy helped the Seawolves over the hump winning their first conference tournament championship in 2016. He played all 40 minutes in the conference title game against Vermont scoring 23 points en route to the school’s first NCAA Tournament berth.

Steve Waldeck ’10, Men’s Lacrosse

Waldeck was a three-time First Team All-Conference selection and a key member on Stony Brook’s 2010 NCAA Tournament team. A two-time team captain, he helped Stony Brook win its first ever NCAA Tournament game with a 9-7 first round victory over Denver in 2010. Following his senior year, Waldeck earned honorable mention All-American honors and was selected to the USILA North/South All-Star Game. He started every game over his four years at Stony Brook and became the first player in school history to be drafted in the MLL after being selected 17th overall by the Toronto Nationals in the 2010 Major League Lacrosse (MLL) Draft.