Sticking with Fitzpatrick

We are endorsing Michael Fitzpatrick for New York’s 8th Assembly District. Like us, the assemblyman was disappointed that he didn’t have an active opponent in the campaign, and he said he likes discussing local issues, debating and having the exchange of ideas that come from such meetings.

Fitzpatrick steps up to the plate time and time again and looks out for the district. He has made this evident in the past with supporting sewer installation in the Town of Smithtown, supporting bills to curb the heroin problem in Suffolk County and for a 2% tax levy increase cap for school districts to limit spending.

His idea to make State University of New York a national brand by changing the name to University of New York, and making Stony Brook University the flagship of such a brand will give the Seawolves a chance to be part of the Top 10. The idea is an example of how his decades of experience has enabled him to look at the larger picture as such a move can bring economic benefits to our area of Long Island.