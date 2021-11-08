Smithtown West falls to Massapequa

1 of 34

After trailing, 0-1, coming out of the halftime break Smithtown West senior Hannah Maracina’s shot on goal made it a new game in the girl’s class AA Long Island Championship soccer round against Massapequa at Shoreham Wading River High School Nov 6.

Massapequa’s Lia Howard scored the go-ahead goal at the 20-minute mark of the second half for the 2-1 advantage that would hold up for the victory. Meghan Peet had four saves in net.

Smithtown West concludes their 2021 campaign with an overall record of 12-2-1.