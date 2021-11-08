Northport Tigers sweep Lindenhurst in three

1 of 28

Despite trailing, 10-4, in the opening set on Nov. 4, the Northport Tigers dropped the hammer and swept visiting Lindenhurst in three sets 25-19, 25-15 and 25-20 to advance to the final round of the boys volleyball Division I Suffolk title game.

Zack Zdrojeski set the tone for the Tigers with 17 kills and three service aces. Aidan Flinn killed six as did Brendon Fenlon and John Dwyer. Will Fitzpatrick notched 30 assists, and libero Joe Haubrich had 25 digs.

Northport faces Smithtown West Nov. 9 at Longwood High School.

Game time is scheduled 6:30 p.m. Admission is $10 at the door.