Northport Tigers sweep Lindenhurst in three

Northport Tigers sweep Lindenhurst in three

by -
0 48
1 of 28
Northport’s Will Fitzpatrick from the service line for the Tigers at home in the semi-final Div. I game against Lindenhurst Nov. 4. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport wins.
Northport’s Zack Zdrojeski from the service line for the Tigers at home in the semi-final Div. I game against Lindenhurst Nov. 4. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport’s Jake Zarko from the service line for the Tigers at home in the semi-final Div. I game against Lindenhurst Nov. 4. Photo by Bill Landon
Aidan Flinn from the service line for Northport in the semi-final Div. I game against Lindenhurst Nov. 4. Bill Landon photo
Northport’s Zack Zdrojeski with a spike at net for the Tigers at home in the semi-final Div. I game against Lindenhurst Nov. 4. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport libero Joe Haubrich sets up the play for the Tigers in the semi-final Div. I game against Lindenhurst Nov. 4. Bill Landon photo
Northport libero Joe Haubrich puts the ball in play for the Tigers in the semi-final Div. I game against Lindenhurst Nov. 4. Bill Landon photo
Northport’s Zack Zdrojeski with a spike at net for the Tigers at home in the semi-final Div. I game against Lindenhurst Nov. 4. Photo by Bill Landon
Advantage Northport
Aidan Flinn sets the play for Northport in the semi-final Div. I game against Lindenhurst Nov. 4. Bill Landon photo
Northport’s Zack Zdrojeski with a service ace for the Tigers at home in the semi-final Div. I game against Lindenhurst Nov. 4. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport’s John Dwyer and Brendan Fenlon battle at net for the Tigers at home in the semi-final Div. I game against Lindenhurst Nov. 4. Photo by Bill Landon
Will Fitzpatrick sets the play for Northport in the semi-final Div. I game against Lindenhurst Nov. 4. Bill Landon photo
Northport from service line at home in the semi-final Div. I game against Lindenhurst Nov. 4. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport’s Brendan Fenlon battles at net for the Tigers in the semi-final Div. I game against Lindenhurst Nov. 4. Bill Landon photo
Northport’s Zack Zdrojeski battles at net for the Tigers at home in the semi-final Div I game against Lindenhurst Nov 4. Photo by Bill Landon
Point
Aidan Flinn at net for Northport in the semi-final Div. I game against Lindenhurst Nov. 4. Bill Landon photo
Northport’s Zack Zdrojeski with a kill shot for the Tigers at home in the semi-final Div. I game against Lindenhurst Nov. 4. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport’s John Dwyer battles at net for the Tigers at home in the semi-final Div. I game against Lindenhurst Nov. 4. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport libero Joe Haubrich sets up the play for the Tigers in the semi-final Div. I game against Lindenhurst Nov. 4. Bill Landon photo
Northport’s Zack Zdrojeski battles at net for the Tigers at home in the semi-final Div. I game against Lindenhurst Nov. 4. Photo by Bill Landon
Point Northport.
Northport’s Jake Zarko from the service line for the Tigers at home in the semi-final Div. I game against Lindenhurst Nov. 4. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport’s Brendan Fenlon with a tap at net for the Tigers in the semi-final Div. I game against Lindenhurst Nov. 4. Bill Landon photo
Northport’s Zack Zdrojeski battles at net for the Tigers at home in the semi-final Div. I game against Lindenhurst Nov. 4. Photo by Bill Landon
Advantage Northport

Despite trailing, 10-4, in the opening set on Nov. 4, the Northport Tigers dropped the hammer and swept visiting Lindenhurst in three sets 25-19, 25-15 and 25-20 to advance to the final round of the boys volleyball Division I Suffolk title game.

Zack Zdrojeski set the tone for the Tigers with 17 kills and three service aces. Aidan Flinn killed six as did Brendon Fenlon and John Dwyer. Will Fitzpatrick notched 30 assists, and libero Joe Haubrich had 25 digs. 

Northport faces Smithtown West Nov. 9 at Longwood High School. 

Game time is scheduled 6:30 p.m. Admission is $10 at the door. 

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 20

0 41

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply