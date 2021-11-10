Smithtown West boys volleyball wins Suffolk title

1 of 36

The Northport Tigers, the No. 1 seed, faced the No. 3 seed Smithtown West in the Suffolk AA Championship game at Longwood High School Nov. 9. West won the first two sets before Northport won the third forcing a game four. The Bulls took the fourth set to win the game 25-22, 26-24, 15-25 and 25-20 and will advance to the Long Island Championship (regional final) Nov. 11.

Senior Daniel Shanley led the way for the Bulls with 20 kills. Smithtown West returns to Longwood High School where they’ll face Massapequa. Game time is 11 a.m.