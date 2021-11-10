Smithtown West boys volleyball wins Suffolk title

Smithtown West boys volleyball wins Suffolk title

Northport’s Zack Zdrojeski from service in the Suffolk AA Championship game against Smithtown West Nov 9. Bill Landon photo
Northport’s Zack Zdrojeski #7 and Jake Zarko battle at net in the Suffolk AA Championship game against Smithtown West Nov 9. Bill Landon photo
Northport’s Will Fitzpatrick sets the play for the Tigers in the Suffolk AA Championship game against Smithtown West Nov 9. Bill Landon photo
Northport's Will Fitzpatrick from the service line in the Suffolk AA Championship game. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West, Suffolk class AA Champions at Longwood High School Nov 9. Bill Landon
Victory Smithtown West. Bill Landon
Victory Smithtown West. Bill Landon
Victory Smithtown West. Bill Landon
Victory Smithtown West. Bill Landon
Victory Smithtown West. Bill Landon
Victory Smithtown West. Bill Landon
Northport players congratulate Smithtown West as newly crowned Suffolk class AA champions Nov 9. Credit: Bill Landon
Point Smithtown West.
Smithtown West senior Parker McKee keeps the ball in play in the Suffolk class AA Championship game against Northport Nov 9. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West senior Parker McKee with a save in play in the Suffolk AA Championship game against Northport Nov 9. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West senior Parker McKee sets the play in the Suffolk AA Championship game against Northport Nov 9. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West senior Parker McKee keeps the ball in play in the Suffolk AA Championship game against Northport Nov 9. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West junior Matthew Fisher from service in the Suffolk AA Championship game against Northport Nov 9. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West junior Matthew Fisher digs one out for the Bulls in the Suffolk AA Championship game against Northport Nov 9. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West senior Joseph Mitchell sets the play in the Suffolk AA Championship game against Northport Nov 9. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West senior Joseph Mitchell with a drop shot in the Suffolk AA Championship game against Northport Nov 9. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West senior Joseph Mitchell sets the play in the Suffolk AA Championship game against Northport Nov 9. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport’s Joe Haubrich with a return in the Suffolk AA Championship game against Smithtown West Nov 9. Bill Landon photo
Northport’s Joe Haubrich with a return in the Suffolk AA Championship game against Smithtown West Nov 9. Bill Landon photo
Northport’s Joe Haubrich puts the ball in play in the Suffolk AA Championship game against Smithtown West Nov 9. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West senior Frank Paccione blocks a shot for the Bulls in the Suffolk AA Championship game against Northport Nov 9. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West senior Frank Paccione with a kill shot for the Bulls in the Suffolk AA Championship game against Northport Nov 9. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West senior Daniel Shanley from the service line in the Suffolk AA Championship game against Northport Nov 9. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West senior Daniel Shanley with a kill shot in the Suffolk AA Championship game against Northport Nov 9. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West senior Daniel Shanley spikes at net in the Suffolk AA Championship game against Northport Nov 9. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West senior Daniel Shanley sets the play in the Suffolk AA Championship game against Northport Nov 9. Bill Landon photo
Northport’s Chris Collier puts the ball in play in the Suffolk AA Championship game against Smithtown West Nov 9. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West senior Aaron Mangino keeps the ball in play in the Suffolk AA Championship game against Northport Nov 9. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West senior Aaron Mangino from the service line in the Suffolk AA Championship game against Northport Nov 9. Bill Landon photo

The Northport Tigers, the No. 1 seed, faced the No. 3 seed Smithtown West in the Suffolk AA Championship game at Longwood High School Nov. 9. West won the first two sets before Northport won the third forcing a game four. The Bulls took the fourth set to win the game 25-22, 26-24, 15-25 and 25-20 and will advance to the Long Island Championship (regional final) Nov. 11.

Senior Daniel Shanley led the way for the Bulls with 20 kills. Smithtown West returns to Longwood High School where they’ll face Massapequa. Game time is 11 a.m.

