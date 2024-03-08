Smithtown West boy’s basketball edged by Half Hollow Hills East in county final

By Bill Landon

The Suffolk County Class AA championship final pitted Half Hollow Hills East (No. 2 seed) against top-seeded Smithtown West at Longwood High School March 2 for the right to advance to the Long Island championship round. It was a close game of give-and-take where one point separated the teams at the halftime break, with West leading 21-20.

Hills East surged ahead in the third quarter to break out to an eight-point advantage at 36-28, but the Bulls battled back to tie the game at 39 all with just under three minutes left in regulation.

Hills East was able to stave off the late-game surge, thanks in part to hitting a 3-pointer in the final minute of the game, to earn a 43-40 victory over the Bulls.

Michael Cascione, a sophomore, topped the scoring chart for the Bulls with 13 points and senior Jack Melore netted nine.

Smithtown West concluded their 2023-24 campaign with an impressive 21-2 record.

Hills East advances to the Long Island championship round to face Elmont Saturday, March 9, at SUNY Farmingdale. Game time is slated for 3 p.m.

— Photos by Bill Landon