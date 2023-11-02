Smithtown – Welcome To “The Oakside”, A Waterfront Estate On The Nissequogue River Which Offers Unobstructed Waterviews From Every Room!

Spectacular main home, a separate 1 bedroom cottage, a detached garage with 3 heated bays, and a heated 20×60′ saltwater pool with cabana. The main home features 6 Bedrooms, 5.5 Baths, 5 fireplaces, and professional kitchen with the highest end commercial grade stainless steel appliances. The finished basement features a wine cellar and recreation room.

$2,999,000 | MLS# 3509871

For more information click here