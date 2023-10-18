Setauket – Totally Renovated Ranch Style Home On A Quiet Circular Street!

The Living Room opens to the Dining Room with sliding glass doors to a paver patio and an up-to-the-minute kitchen with upscale appliances, pot filler, wine cooler & more! The primary bedroom offers an en suite bath. 2 additional bedrooms and another full bath with tub/shower. The lower level with outside entrance offers a family room, full bath, and 3 additional rooms.

$899,000 | MLS# 3504740

For more information click here