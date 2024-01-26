Smithtown man indicted for allegedly assaulting an 89-year-old woman

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Jan. 26 that Christopher Loeb, 37, of Smithtown, was indicted for Assault in the Second Degree, and other related charges, for allegedly pushing an 89-year-old woman to the ground and throwing a metal plant stand at her, resulting in a fractured femur.

“Violence against anyone should never be tolerated, but it is especially reprehensible when that violence is directed against an elderly woman in their own home,” said District Attorney Tierney. “Thankfully, the alleged victim in this case called 911, and the law enforcement who responded to the scene was able to remove the defendant from the home and render aid to the victim.”

According to the investigation, on January 12, 2024, the victim entered her kitchen to find Loeb breaking glass plates, dinner chairs, and a butcher’s block stand. He then allegedly grabbed the victim and pushed her to the ground. While Loeb continued damaging other items around the house, including the front door, the victim was able to stand up and call 911. Loeb then allegedly threw a metal plant stand at the victim’s right leg, which resulted in a fractured femur, pain, and bruising.