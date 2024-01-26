Smithtown man indicted for allegedly assaulting an 89-year-old woman
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Jan. 26 that Christopher Loeb, 37, of Smithtown, was indicted for Assault in the Second Degree, and other related charges, for allegedly pushing an 89-year-old woman to the ground and throwing a metal plant stand at her, resulting in a fractured femur.
“Violence against anyone should never be tolerated, but it is especially reprehensible when that violence is directed against an elderly woman in their own home,” said District Attorney Tierney. “Thankfully, the alleged victim in this case called 911, and the law enforcement who responded to the scene was able to remove the defendant from the home and render aid to the victim.”
According to the investigation, on January 12, 2024, the victim entered her kitchen to find Loeb breaking glass plates, dinner chairs, and a butcher’s block stand. He then allegedly grabbed the victim and pushed her to the ground. While Loeb continued damaging other items around the house, including the front door, the victim was able to stand up and call 911. Loeb then allegedly threw a metal plant stand at the victim’s right leg, which resulted in a fractured femur, pain, and bruising.
The police arrived and observed the victim still lying on the floor of her living room where she fell after the alleged assault. Loeb was pacing around the second story of the house, allegedly holding a broken table leg, which the police recovered before placing him under arrest.
The victim was taken to St. Catherine of Siena Hospital in Smithtown to receive treatment for her various injuries and remains in rehabilitative care.
On January 25, 2024, Loeb was arraigned on the indictment before Acting Supreme Court Justice, the Honorable Steven A. Pilewski, for two counts of Assault in the Second Degree, Class D violent felonies, and one count of Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree, a Class E felony. Justice Pilewski ordered Loeb held on $75,000 cash, $150,000 bond, or $750,000 partially secured bond during the pendency of the case. Loeb is due back in court on February 15, 2024, and is being represented by Christopher Cassar, Esq.
This case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Melissa Grier of the Child Abuse and Domestic Violence Bureau with investigative assistance from Detective Alexander Otero of the Suffolk County Police Department.