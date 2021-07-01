Smithtown grads look to the future with optimism

1 of 11

Both high schools in the Smithtown Central School District celebrated their graduation ceremonies June 24 on their respective football fields.

On the west side of town, graduates dressed in blue and white robes, while their contemporaries on the east side donned red and white.

Smithtown High School West Principal John Coady told the graduates they have “risen above the chaos” of the pandemic.

“This pandemic has taught us not to take anything for granted, and you have not,” Coady said. “You worked through the challenges and are here today as a result of your hard work and resilience.”

Smithtown High School East Principal Dr. Kevin Simmons congratulated the students on their many academic and personal achievements. He said throughout the entirety of the school year, the Class of 2021 has pivoted without hesitation, remained steadfast in their commitment to excellence and masterfully overcame every obstacle that was placed before them.

“Resilience, perseverance and perspective are character traits that have been forged throughout the past 18 months which will remain with you for a lifetime,” he said.

During his address at Smithtown West, school district Assistant Superintendent for Personnel Neil Katz described graduation as a time for the students to reflect on their experiences and the numerous challenges that have shaped them. He also offered six traits he would look for in hiring an individual: adaptability and flexibility; the ability to problem-solve and to think critically and creatively; a demonstration of perseverance and resilience; the adoption of a positive attitude; the ability to express empathy and caring; and being able to communicate with good interpersonal skills. He told the Class of 2021 that they have already demonstrated so many of these skills and are thus “well-prepared for the future.”

Smithtown West honor speaker George Maidoff encouraged his classmates to “view the world in a brighter light,” as well as to cherish and learn from each moment. He also urged the demonstration of gratitude. “Gratitude is a chosen mindset which gives us an optimistic perspective on life, and when practiced, we can evoke heartfelt interactions with each other and create positive change.”

West class president Shannon Alptekin talked about the opportunities the pandemic presented.

“Considering the pandemic eliminated certain distractions from our lives, we were forced to focus on what was most important to us,” she said. “We made a difference — be it to ourselves or somebody else — and that’s what really matters.”

Smithtown East honor speaker Maximillian Nadelson said in looking at the true success of his peers and inspirations, he noticed it often came with support.

“Not only is it okay to rely on others to help you reach your goals, it is noble in its own right to be a part of something bigger,” he said. He added a special thank you to his mother for her guidance and support, a sentiment that resonated across the field.

Senior class president Sarah Broderick said having the opportunity to celebrate graduation with family and friends was “extraordinary.” With a nod to their growth during a challenging year, she said, “I don’t want us to be remembered as the class who went through a pandemic. We are going to become the class known for our perseverance and our ability to navigate through the dark.”