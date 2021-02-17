Shelter Pet of the Week: Giada

MEET GIADA!

This week’s shelter pet is a beautiful tuxedo cat named Giada who is currently up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter.

This long whiskered beauty is about 6 to 7 years old. She loves to get butt scratches and attention. This sweet girl was left alone a lot in her last home, so she prefers a quiet environment and needs lots of love to make up for lost time! She is spayed, microchipped and up to date on her vaccines.

If you are interested in meeting Giada, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with her in the shelter’s Meet and Greet Room.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Shelter operating hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekend. For more information, please call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.