Shelter Pet of the Week: Cookie

MEET COOKIE!

This week’s shelter pet is Cookie, a loving and happy 9-year-old pit bull mix. She adores every human she meets, can play for hours and gives the BEST snuggles.

Cookie is very healthy and athletic. She needs a big yard where she can play fetch with her family. Sadly she has been in the shelter for over a year and doesn’t understand why she is overlooked time and time again. Do not be fooled by her age — Cookie has a young heart, mind and body and lives to please everyone she meets. She would be good with kids 8 and up, but must be the only pet in the home. She comes spayed, microchipped and is up to date on her vaccines.

If you are interested in meeting Cookie, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with her in the shelter’s Meet and Greet Room.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Shelter operating hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekend. For more information, please call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.