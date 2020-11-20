Shelter Pet of the Week: Betty

MEET BETTY!

This week’s shelter pet is Betty, a 9-year-old pit bull mix waiting at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. Betty has a sweet and loving nature, and needs to be in an adult only home with no other pets. She loves to cuddle and sleep.

Betty’s history is unknown, but this loving dog does need someone that is experienced with the breed and can manager her significant arthritis. She is spayed, microchipped and up to date on her vaccines.

If you are interested in meeting Betty, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with her in the shelter’s Meet and Greet Room.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Operating hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekend. For more information, please call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.