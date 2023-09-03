Setauket couple announce engagement

Sashika de Lanerolle and Chris Ruben recently announced their engagement.

Both from Setauket, they are passionate and driven individuals for art and loving parents to their three dogs, Jaxson, Ola Mae and Carleton.

Chris Ruben, singer and songwriter of the regional act, The Chris Ruben Band, plays all over. This funky six-piece group produces pop/rock music with a mix of danceable and heavy-hitting songs.

Aside from his musical talents, Chris Ruben’s Food Catering, established in 2022, serves a mix of his favorite foods that honor his Italian and Southern Louisiana heritage.

Sashika, a certified personal trainer and figure skating coach, has over 10 years of experience in competition and coaching. She coaches all ages, from preschoolers to adults. If she isn’t on the ice or personal training, she is creating mandala art and supporting her best man on stage.

A 2025 wedding is planned.