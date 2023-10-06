SCPD and local faith-based organizations to participate in 4th annual National Faith & Blue Weekend

Events aimed at building bridges and breaking down biases through activities and outreach

Members of the Suffolk County Police Department and faith-based groups will come together to offer activities during the fourth annual collaborative initiative National Faith & Blue Weekend (NFBW) from October 6 through October 9.

The idea behind the National Faith & Blue Weekend is to create safer, more inclusive communities by connecting law enforcement officers and the residents they protect and serve. Each of the department’s seven precincts will partner with a religious institution to offer a variety of activities designed to enable law enforcement officers and members of the public to get to know each other, and to build mutual understanding.