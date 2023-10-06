SCPD and local faith-based organizations to participate in 4th annual National Faith & Blue Weekend
Events aimed at building bridges and breaking down biases through activities and outreach
Members of the Suffolk County Police Department and faith-based groups will come together to offer activities during the fourth annual collaborative initiative National Faith & Blue Weekend (NFBW) from October 6 through October 9.
The idea behind the National Faith & Blue Weekend is to create safer, more inclusive communities by connecting law enforcement officers and the residents they protect and serve. Each of the department’s seven precincts will partner with a religious institution to offer a variety of activities designed to enable law enforcement officers and members of the public to get to know each other, and to build mutual understanding.
The events will be held at:
Our Lady of the Assumption Church, located at 1 Molloy St. in Copiague, on October 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Activities include a food and coat drive and a parking lot cleanup of properties near the church.
SCPD Second Precinct, located at 1071 Park Ave. in Huntington, on October 9 at 7 p.m. There will be a round-table discussion.
Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 11 Nassau Ave. in Islip, on October 8 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Join officers for a discussion.
Saint Patrick’s Church Canning Hall, located at 280 East Main St. in Smithtown, on October 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on October 6. A block party with be held with police and clergy.
Parish Hall of St. James Episcopal Church, located at 260 Beaver Dam Road in Brookhaven, on October 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Join officers for Sunday Mass, followed by coffee and dessert.
Starbucks, located at 1251 Middle Country Road in Selden, on October 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Join officers for discussion and coffee.
Parking lot of Applebee’s, located at the intersection of William Floyd Parkway and Montauk Highway in Shirley, on October 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A community food drive will be held.