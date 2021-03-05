SCCC named 2021-2022 military friendly college

Suffolk County Community College has been named a 2021-22 military friendlyschool by militaryfriendly.com after a comprehensive evaluation using both public data and responses from a proprietary survey completed by the school. More than 1,200 schools participated in the 2021-2022 survey with 747 earning the designation.

“Suffolk County Community College provides service members, veterans, and militaryfamilies with the flexibility and convenience needed to achieve their educational goals,” said Suffolk County Community College Director of Veterans Affairs Shannon O’Neill, and explained that the College is one of only 104 nationally to be designated as a VetSuccess on Campus program.

O’Neill explained that Suffolk County Community College offers robust services staffed with experts in military and veterans benefits and community resources through its Veterans Resource Centers located on all of the College’s campuses. The services are available in person and virtually for Active Duty, Guard, Reservists, Veterans and their dependents, according to O’Neill. The College, O’Neill said, alsowaives the application fee for all individuals currently serving as well as Veterans and their dependents.

Suffolk County Community College is dedicated to making the transition from the military to the classroom easier for our veterans and to make higher education more accessible for our nation’s service members and their families. We are proud to support those who have served this country as you work toward your academic and professional goals,” said Suffolk County Community College Interim President Louis Petrizzo.

Suffolk’s final ratings were determined by combining the college’s survey response set and government/agency public data sources within a logic-based scoring assessment. The institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer) and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans was measured.

The 2021-2022 Military Friendly® Schools list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

