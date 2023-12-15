SCCC Foundation’s Education Without Limits campaign receives $3,000 donation

The Suffolk Community College Foundation’s Education Without Limits campaign that supports students with critical financial backing to help them achieve their academic and career goals, recently got a $3,000 boost from Plumbers Union Local 200.

Union representatives, including Local 200 Business Agent and New York State Senator Mario Mattera, Joseph Squicciarini, Organizer Edward Tedla and Business Manager Richard Brooks visited the Ammerman Campus in Selden to present their generous donation to college officials, including College President Dr. Edward Bonahue and Foundation Director Sylvia Diaz.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generous $3,000 donation from Plumbers Local 200 to our Education Without Limits Campaign,” said Suffolk County Community College President Dr. Edward Bonahue. “The donation helps us provide scholarships and other support to our students who are facing financial hardship. New York State Senator Mario Mattera and Plumbers Local 200 are valued partners of Suffolk County Community College, and we are proud to have their support.”

“Suffolk’s Plumbers Local 200 protect the health of all Long Islanders while promoting economic equality, building worker power, helping workers to win increases in pay, better benefits, and safer working conditions, and we are delighted to partner with them to support Suffolk’s promising students along their pathways to success,” said Sylvia A. Diaz, PhD, LMSW, executive director of the Suffolk Community College Foundation.

“As a longtime member and leader of Plumbers Local 200, I am extremely proud of the generosity of all our hardworking men and women. Suffolk County Community College is opening doors for so many young men and women with the Education Without Limits program and that is so important to our future as a region. All of our students should have the ability to chase their dreams and this will give that chance to all who are ready to work,” added Senator Mattera.