Starting the day with the first six goals, the Stony Brook women’s lacrosse team quickly made its presence felt on Feb. 27 against Ivy League foe Dartmouth.

Siobhan Rafferty had a first-quarter hat trick as part of her five-goal day, and the No. 4 Seawolves were off and running en route to their 20-3 victory in front of 1,040 fans at Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium.

Rafferty and Kailyn Hart went back to back inside of 20 seconds to get the offense up and running, and then three goals in a 90 second span, two from Rafferty, made it 6-0 in the first quarter. After Dartmouth got one back a woman up, the Seawolves rattled off five in a row, three of which coming from Hart, to go up 11-1 at the 10:48 mark of the second quarter. Hart also finished the day with a five-spot in the goal column.

Stony Brook pitched a second-half shutout, scoring all eight in the final 30 minutes of action. Molly LaForge and Alexandra Fusco each recorded their first collegiate tallies, with Fusco scoring both in the final frame for the Seawolves. With the win, the Seawolves find a groove ahead of a pair of Top 10 matchups ahead in the next two weeks.