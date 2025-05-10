SBU Sports: Women’s lacrosse declares NCAA first round victory over Loyola Greyhounds

For the 12th season in a row, the No, 18 Stony Brook women’s lacrosse team is headed to the second round of the NCAA Tournament after a 11-8 victory over No. 17 Loyola Maryland on May 9 in Chestnut Hill, Mass.. The Seawolves improved to 10-0 all-time in the first round of the NCAA Tournament with the win.

Stony Brook was led by three goal scorers in Courtney Maclay, Isabella Caporuscio, and Alexandra Fusco. Maclay led all scorers with a career and game-high six goals, as Caporuscio notched a hat trick, and Fusco recorded a pair for the Seawolves.

It was a complete team effort on the defensive end as Avery Hines , Allie Masera , Abby Sabella , and Alexa Constant ran a tight ship, causing 14 turnovers and collecting 15 ground balls. Natalia Altebrando made eight saves in the cage, earning her 13th win of the season.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Through the first nine minutes of play, the Seawolves and Greyhounds traded shots but were unable to score. Stony Brook then opened scoring at 5:11 as Maclay notched her first of the day. Loyola responded with two of their own before the Seawolves’ found the back of the net, twice, with 15 seconds remaining in the quarter to take a 3-2 lead.

It was a quiet third quarter as Loyola scored a pair to start the half and Maclay got the Seawolves’ lone goal with 11 seconds to go, holding a 7-8 lead heading into the fourth.

Momentum was on Stony Brook’s side, scoring three more goals from Caporuscio, Maclay, and Fusco as the Greyhounds scored the final goal of the contest and the Seawolves went on to win, 11-8.

Up next, the team advances to the NCAA Tournament Second Round to face No. 3 seed and host, Boston College, on Sunday, May 11 at noon. The game will be played at Alumni Stadium and air on ESPN+. This marks just the sixth time in program history that the Seawolves and Eagles will go head-to-head. The teams last met in the 2018 NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals where Boston College emerged victorious 12-11 in overtime.