SBU Sports: Baseball falls to UNCW 10-0 in series opening

Erik Paulsen

tallied his 19th multi-hit game of the season as the Stony Brook baseball team fell to UNCW, 10-0, on May 9 to open the weekend series in Wilmington, N.C.

After the Seawolves went down in order to start the game, right-hander Eddie Smink took the mound for Stony Brook. The junior tossed a clean first inning, retiring the side with a pair of groundouts.

Chanz Doughty led off the second with a walk and advanced to third following a double by Johnny Pilla down the right field line. UNCW responded with three straight outs to keep the Seawolves scoreless.

Smink worked around a one-out walk in the bottom half of the inning, picking up a strikeout and finishing the frame with a dropped third strike that resulted in an out at first.

Erik Paulsen delivered a two-out single to left center in the third, but the inning ended on a strikeout. Smink returned in the bottom of the frame, striking out the first batter and stranding two Seahawks on base with a flyout to Chris Carson to maintain a 0-0 game.

After another scoreless inning by Stony Brook in the top of the fourth, UNCW capitalized in the bottom half by loading the bases on two hit-by-pitches and an error. The Seahawks plated four runs in the frame on two hits and a pair of Seawolf errors to jump ahead 4-0.

Stony Brook went down 1-2-3 in the fifth, and UNCW followed with a three-run homer to extend its lead to 7-0. Vincent Mariella entered with two outs and two runners on, striking out the next batter to end the inning.

Paulsen sparked the sixth with a one-out single, and Doughty was hit by a pitch to put two runners on with two outs. A groundout back to the mound ended the frame.

Mariella worked a 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the sixth, retiring the top of the Seahawks’ order to keep the deficit at seven.

The Seawolves went down in order in the top of the seventh before UNCW scored three more runs to close out a 10-0 win in seven innings.

The team continues its weekend series against UNCW on Saturday, May 10. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. and the game will stream live on FloCollege.