SBU Sports: Men’s Lacrosse sweeps first 2021 America East weekly awards

A resounding start to the season has led to a clean sweep of the America East’s first weekly men’s lacrosse awards for 2021.

Cory VanGinhoven claimed Offensive Player of the Week, Anthony Palma Defensive Player of the Week and Dylan Pallonetti Rookie of the Week on Monday.

The weekly honor encompasses Stony Brook’s season-opening 20-8 win against Sacred Heart on Feb. 13 as well as this past Saturday’s 14-8 victory against Bryant.

VanGinhoven, a 6-foot, 175-pound attackman from Fort Mill, N.C., and a 2020 USILA All-American, had hat tricks in both victories. He added a team-high four assists in the season opener.

Palma, a 6-0, 175-pound goalie from East Islip, earned wins in his first two collegiate starts after succeeding Mike Bollinger, who graduated last year. Palma had a 7.82 GAA and .634 save percentage in the two victories. In the win against Bryant, he recorded a career-high 16 saves and contributed to holding the Bulldogs scoreless over the final 19 minutes, 11 seconds.

A local product from Ward Melville High School in Stony Brook, the 5-10, 185-pound Pallonetti set the program record for a collegiate debut with six goals against Sacred Heart. The redshirt freshman attackman, who transferred from Maryland, had seven goals and two assists spanning the two games.

Stony Brook (2-0) returns to action Feb. 27 at Hofstra.

