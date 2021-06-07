Stony Brook University Hospital has received a two-year Advanced Inpatient Diabetes certification from The Joint Commission after a comprehensive review of its diabetes program.

Stony Brook becomes the seventh hospital in New York State and the first hospital in Suffolk County to achieve advanced certification. Only 66 hospitals nationally have achieved this distinction after a rigorous three-day review by Joint Commission surveyors.

Certification demonstrates continuous compliance with The Joint Commission’s performance standards. As the Joint Commission’s “Gold Seal of Approval®” for Advanced Inpatient Diabetes, it reflects a healthcare organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

“This achievement demonstrates the outstanding quality of care that our faculty and staff provide for patients with diabetes,” said Carol Gomes, MS, FACHE, CPHQ, Chief Executive Officer of Stony Brook University Hospital. “Our entire diabetes team is uniquely equipped and qualified to help our patients address the daily challenges they face in managing their disease.”

“I am overjoyed that the Stony Brook Medicine Diabetes Program has been recognized for excellence by The Joint Commission and am honored to be among only a handful of hospitals nationwide with this certification,” said Joshua D. Miller, MD, MPH, Medical Director of Diabetes Care for Stony Brook Medicine, Assistant Dean and Associate Professor of Medicine for Endocrinology and Metabolism at the Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University. “This achievement acknowledges the dedication of our team to patients living with diabetes and showcases our shared commitment to providing the highest quality care to the community here on Long Island.”

Dr. Miller in particular acknowledged the contributions of Danielle Kelly, MS, ANP-C, RN, CDCES, lead inpatient diabetes nurse practitioner; Paul Murphy, BS, CSSBB, Assistant Supervisor of Quality; Sue Robbins, MS, RN, CPPS; and Nancy Cohen, MA, RN, in the Department of Regulatory Affairs; inpatient diabetes educators Patty Skala, RN, MA, MSN, CDECS, BC-ADM, and Mary Rieff, RN, CDECS; and members of the Diabetes Advisory Committee. He also cited Eileen Gilmartin, Michael Kaufman, Anthony D’Aulerio and team from Stony Brook Medicine’s Information Technology Department for their efforts to transform Stony Brook Medicine into the region’s leader in diabetes care.

“Stony Brook’s diabetes team is among the best in the nation,” Dr. Miller said. “As a person living with type 1 diabetes for over 21 years, I have tremendous pride in the care Stony Brook Medicine provides to patients living with the disease and consider myself privileged to work alongside individuals so dedicated to improving the lives of those we serve.”

Since Dr. Miller joined Stony Brook in 2013, the hospital has made a significant commitment to diabetes treatment and education, building the first comprehensive diabetescenter in the region. In 2019, the program received the Healthcare Association of New York State (HANYS) 2019 Pinnacle Award for Quality and Patient Safety.

To achieve Joint Commission certification, a team of reviewers evaluated Stony Brook’s compliance with related standards, including program management and delivering and facilitating clinical care. Certification recognizes healthcare organizations that provide clinical programs across the full range of care for patients with diabetes. The review process evaluates how organizations use clinical outcomes and performance measures to identify opportunities to improve care, as well as to educate and prepare patients and their caregivers for discharge.

“Advanced Inpatient Diabetes Certification recognizes healthcare organizations committed to fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, Chief Operating Officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and Chief Nursing Executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend StonyBrook for using certification to reduce variation in its clinical processes and to strengthen its program structure and management framework for diabetes patients.”

“Our teamwork has powered a transformational journey for patients with diabetes at Stony Brook,” Gomes said. “By focusing on specific opportunities for improvement, we are enhancing quality of care and clinical outcomes.”

For more information about the Stony Brook Diabetes Center, visit https://www. stonybrookmedicine.edu/ patientcare/diabetes.