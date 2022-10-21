Ronkonkoma child reported missing

Madeline Rivera-Cordon was last seen leaving her residence, located on Pond Road on October 19, at approximately 7 p.m. Detectives believe she might be in Brentwood, Central Islip or Patchogue.

Rivera-Cordon is Hispanic, 4 feet 8 inches tall, and approximately 80 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on her location to call 911 or Fourth Squad detectives at 631-854-8452.