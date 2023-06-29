Ron Gold celebrates 500th broadcast of ‘The Nonprofit Voice’

1 of 4

Ten years ago, Marketing Works CEO Ron Gold started “The Nonprofit Voice” on WRCN-FM LI News Radio on 103.9 FM to shine a spotlight on Long Island’s nonprofit community. Over the years, Gold has been joined on air by leaders from nonprofit organizations of all sizes to discuss the important work their agencies do and the challenges they face. On June 14, Mr. Gold celebrated his 500th show with a special two-hour live broadcast that featured nearly two dozen past guests, who joined him in the radio station’s Ronkonkoma studios.

The special broadcast was broken out into eight 15-minute segments. The first segment featured Town of Islip Supervisor Angie Carpenter and Town of Brookhaven Supervisor Ed Romaine, who also presented Mr. Gold with proclamations.

The other segments featured small groups of nonprofit leaders: Robert Budd of Family Residences and Essential Enterprises (FREE), Janet Koch of Variety Child Learning Center and Fred Sganga of Long Island State Veterans Home at Stony Brook University; Tom Hopkins of EPIC Long Island and Mike Smith of ACDS; Eileen Egan of Community Mainstreaming Associates and Robert Ciatto of ACLD; Barbara Faron and Elizabeth Galati of Federation of Organizations and Dr. Chris Rosa of The Viscardi Center; Paule Pachter of Long Island Cares-The Harry Chapin Food Bank and Dana Lopez of The INN; Lisa Veglia of QSAC, Lisa Gatti of Pal-O-Mine Equestrian and Charles Evdos of RISE Life Services; Renee Flagler of Girls Inc. of Long Island and John McGuigan of AHRC Suffolk.

“I am thrilled that so many of my past guests were able to join me in celebrating this milestone,” said Mr. Gold, who is a Three Village resident. “I am also proud that ‘The Nonprofit Voice’ has been able to give so many of the region’s nonprofit organizations a platform to discuss the important work they do. I am grateful to JVC Broadcasting, which owns LI News Radio, for their support of our show for the past decade.”

“Serving Long Island is the core of what we do at JVC Broadcasting and we place great emphasis on serving the neighborhoods and communities in which we live and work,” said John Caracciolo, President and CEO of JVC Broadcasting. “‘The Nonprofit Voice’ is dedicated to inspiring and creating positive change that improves the lives of others. We are proud to host ‘The Nonprofit Voice’ on LI News Radio and proud of Ron Gold completing 500 shows on the station. This is live and local radio at its best.”