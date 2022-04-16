During this year’s Miller Place-Rocky Point St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Stop and Shop in Rocky Point hosted a Parade Day Festival complete with vendors, giveaways, food, drink and raffles. The generous community of Brookhaven’s North Shore helped raise $7,000 for the Friends of St. Patrick’s to ensure the future of the MP-RP St. Patrick’s Day Parade will flourish for the years to come. Above, Stop & Shop store manager Bob Evans (center) presents a check to five members of the Friends of St. Patrick, from left, James McElhone, Vinny Worthington, Bob Evans, Neil Maguire, John O’Sullivan, and Raymond O’Sullivan.