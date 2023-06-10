Revival by Toast in Port Jefferson celebrates grand opening

The Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce (PJCC) hosted a ribbon cutting for the grand opening of Revival by Toast on May 17.

Owner Terry Scarlatos and chef Scott Andriani cut the celebratory ribbon surrounded by family members, staff and members of the chamber.

Located in the former Toast Coffeehouse at 242 East Main Street in the Village of Port Jefferson, the new upscale restaurant offers farm-forward cuisine and a boutique bar specializing in rotating small plate and tasting menu experiences, curated beverages and hidden gem wines.

Restaurant hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 5 to 11 p.m. with brunch served on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information, call 631-480-8700 or visit www.revivalbytoast.com.