Poquott residents say ‘yes’ to Flint, Musiello and Edelson

Village of Poquott residents chose two incumbents and one newcomer as they voted for two trustees and village justice June 20.

Incumbent trustee John Musiello Jr. and newcomer Jeremy Flint won the two trustee seats with 202 and 212 votes, respectively. Challenger Jim Ma received 118 votes and write-in candidate Felicia Chillak had 2 votes.

In the race for village justice, incumbent Paul Edelson received 158 votes. Trustee Darlene Mercieca challenged Edelson and garnered 131 votes.

This will be the second term for Musiello and third for Edelson. Mercieca, who ran for trustee for the first time in 2022, has one more year remaining of her first term.

According to the village, 211 in-person ballots and 81 valid absentee ballots were cast for a total of 292.