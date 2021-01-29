Police seek two in Smithtown forgery case

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police 4th Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who allegedly cashed a stolen check last year.

A man and woman allegedly cashed a stolen check utilizing an ATM Nov. 15. The check had been stolen out of a residential mailbox in Smithtown in July. The name of the payee, victim’s signature and payment amount had been altered.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.