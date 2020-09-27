Police: Port Jeff Station Man Seriously Injured in Early Morning Crash

Suffolk County Police said a man was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

Police said Joseph Aiello, 43 of Port Jefferson Station was driving a 2001 Nissan Maxima southbound on Jayne Boulevard Sept. 27 when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree at the intersection with Roe Avenue at around 5:30 a.m.

Aiello, who was alone in the vehicle, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was admitted in critical condition.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the 6th precinct at 631-854-8652.