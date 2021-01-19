Police Find Huntington Woman Dead in Apartment

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the death of a woman who was found deceased in her apartment yesterday in Huntington.

The landlord for the property located at 22 Elm St. called 911 Jan. 18 at 2:08 p.m. to request that police check on the welfare of a tenant who had not been seen in several days. When officers arrived at the scene they found an adult female dead in her apartment

The woman’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. An autopsy will be performed to determine cause of death.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.