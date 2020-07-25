PJS/T Chamber Gives Masks, Offers Members Health Tips

1 of 4

At its member meeting July 20, the Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Chamber of Commerce gave out masks and sanitizer to its ember businesses, as well as participated in some outdoor exercise.

Anthony Amen, of Redefine Fitness in Mount Sinai, led the group in a healthy stretch, a walk around the chamber-owned train car at the corner of Routes 347 and 112 and provided them information about keeping their immune systems strong.

“Thinking outside … that’s it. Thinking outside,” wrote Joan Nickeson, the chamber’s community liaison.