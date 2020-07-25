PJS/T Chamber Gives Masks, Offers Members Health Tips

PJS/T Chamber Gives Masks, Offers Members Health Tips

Anthony Amen, 4th from left, of Redefine Fitness in Mount Sinai, joined the Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Chamber of Commerce July 20 to give tips about health and fitness. Amen is part of a $500 million class action lawsuit on behalf of fitness centers and gyms in New York. Photo by Joan Nickeson
The PJS/T Chamber handed out masks and hand sanitizer to member businesses. Photo by Joan Nickeson
Anthony Amen, of Redefine Fitness, leads PJS/T chamber members in stretches and fitness advice. Photo by Joan Nickeson
Anthony Amen, of Redefine Fitness, leads PJS/T chamber members in stretches and fitness advice. Photo by Joan Nickeson

At its member meeting July 20, the Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Chamber of Commerce gave out masks and sanitizer to its ember businesses, as well as participated in some outdoor exercise.

Anthony Amen, of Redefine Fitness in Mount Sinai, led the group in a healthy stretch, a walk around the chamber-owned train car at the corner of Routes 347 and 112 and provided them information about keeping their immune systems strong.

“Thinking outside … that’s it. Thinking outside,” wrote Joan Nickeson, the chamber’s community liaison.

