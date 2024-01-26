Patriots girls basketball hold Sachem Arrows at bay

Julia Dank drives the baseline for the Patriots in a home game against Sachem East. Photo by Bill Landon
Addison Dellaporta banks two for the Patriots at home against Sachem East. Photo by Bill Landon
Julia Dank nails a three-pointer for the Patriots in a home game against Sachem East. Photo by Bill Landon
Sophomore guard Jaclyn Engel drives the lane for the Patriots at home against Sachem East. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore Kaitlyn McNeil banks two for the Patriots in a home game against Sachem East. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore Kaitlyn McNeil drives the baseline for the Patriots at home against Sachem East. Photo by Bill Landon
Julia Dank drains a three-pointer for the Patriots at home against Sachem East. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Grace Balocca hits-for three in a home game against Sachem East. Photo by Bill Landon
Jaclyn Engel banks two for the Patriots at home against Sachem East. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore Jaclyn Engel grabs the rebound at home against Sachem East. Photo by Bill Landon

By Bill Landon

Despite multiple turnovers, Ward Melville girls basketball took a 14-point lead into the halftime break against Sachem East who surged in the third quarter to draw within eight points. The Patriots were able to hold the Arrows at bay the rest of the way to win the League I matchup 42-31 at home Jan. 22.

Sophomore forward Kaitlyn McNeil led the way for the Patriots with five field goals and three free throws for 13 points; Addison Dellaporta netted five from the floor for 10; and Julia Dank sank three triples for nine points.

The win lifts the Patriots to 6-4 in league, 9-5 overall, with six games remaining before postseason play begins.

— Photos by Bill Landon

