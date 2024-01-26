Patriots girls basketball hold Sachem Arrows at bay

1 of 10

By Bill Landon

Despite multiple turnovers, Ward Melville girls basketball took a 14-point lead into the halftime break against Sachem East who surged in the third quarter to draw within eight points. The Patriots were able to hold the Arrows at bay the rest of the way to win the League I matchup 42-31 at home Jan. 22.

Sophomore forward Kaitlyn McNeil led the way for the Patriots with five field goals and three free throws for 13 points; Addison Dellaporta netted five from the floor for 10; and Julia Dank sank three triples for nine points.

The win lifts the Patriots to 6-4 in league, 9-5 overall, with six games remaining before postseason play begins.

— Photos by Bill Landon