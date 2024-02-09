Patriots boys hoops cruise to victory against Central Islip 46-26

Ward Melville junior Luke Kordic looks for the rebound in a road game against Central Islip. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Neelesh Raghurama nails a three-pointer in a road game against Central Islip. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior guard Jackson Weber drives the lane in a road game against Central Islip. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Luke Kordic with a free throw in a road game against Central Islip. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Luke Kordic battles his way to the rim in a road game against Central Islip. Photo by Bill Landon
Loose ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore Jack Salgado looks for the rebound in a road game against Central Islip. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Logan Seta shoots two for the Patriots in a road game against Central Islip. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior guard Luke Chitkara banks two for the Patriots in a road game against Central Islip. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Brennan Kurtz looks for the rebound in a road game against Central Islip. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Lorenzo Beaton gets mugged in the paint in a road game against Central Islip. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Neelesh Raghurama drains a triple against Central Islip. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior guard Luke Chitkara lets a three-pointer fly in a road game against Central Islip. Photo by Bill Landon

By Bill Landon

When the Ward Melville Patriots traveled to winless Central Islip, it was a different kind of basketball game. It was clear three minutes in that the Patriots would prevail, but head coach Alex Piccirillo pulled most of his starters and throttled the offensive pressure. Leading by 13 points at 17-4 after the first quarter, Ward Melville ran down the 35-second shot clock to single digits the rest of the way so as not to run up the score.

The Patriots easily closed out the game with a 46-26 victory in the Feb. 1 Division I matchup.

Neelesh Raghurama drained four triples and a field goal for 14 points and Devin Lynch added 10. Luke Kordic netted seven points, Logan Seta and Lorenzo Beaton banked four points apiece.

After beating visiting Longwood 54-51 Feb. 5, the Patriots (now 8-6 league) find themselves in fourth place with two games remaining before playoff season begins.  

— Photos by Bill Landon 

