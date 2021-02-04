Pal-O-Mine Equestrian reaches out to public for help

Pal-O-Mine Equestrian in Islandia, a private, not for profit organization providing a comprehensive therapeutic equine program using horses to facilitate growth, learning and healing for children and adults with disabilities, is looking to generous and animal loving Long Islanders to help it raise funds to feed its herd over this winter. The organization is looking to raise $6,000 to help cover the cost of hay bales.

Pal-O-Mine’s herd, which includes 22 horses, eats 10 bales of hay each day. Each bale weighs 50 lbs. and costs $10, making Pal-O-Mine’s monthly hay bill $3,000. By helping the organization raise $6,000, this expense will be covered through March 31st.

To show your support, please send a check in any amount made payable to: Pal-O-Mine Equestrian, 829 Old Nichol Road, Islandia, NY 11749 or visit the organization’s website and make a secure donation at: https://pal-o-mine.org/donate/25th-anniversary-fund/?blm_aid=0

About Pal-O-Mine

Founded in 1995 by Lisa Gatti, Pal-O-Mine is a private, not for profit organization providing a comprehensive therapeutic equine program using horses to facilitate growth, learning and healing for children and adults with disabilities, as well as those who have been abused or neglected, veterans and the economically compromised. Pal-O-Mine offers a broad range of programs many of which involve the organization’s herd of therapy horses and livestock. Pal-O-Mine relies on grants and contributions from private citizens, foundations and businesses to help raise funds. For more information on Pal-O-Mine, visit:www.pal-o-mine.org or call: 631-348-1389.